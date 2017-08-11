Elephant Sanctuary Opens Outdoor Classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Elephants around the world are disappearing. According to experts, an estimated 100 African elephants are killed each day by poachers -- leaving only 400,000 in the wild.

Here in Middle Tennessee, conservationists are trying to turn those numbers around.



Just in time for World Elephant Day, the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee is unveiling their new outdoor classroom.

"This outdoor classroom is going to be a premiere learning space and interactive zone where people can come to learn all about elephant's roles as keystone species in the wild," said Todd Montgomery, Manager of Education and Outreach.

According Montgomery, conservation begins with education. There are interactive displays, fun facts and artwork.

Stephanie Deyoung is the Director of Elephant Husbandry at the Elephant Sanctuary. She said the nearby sanctuary is home to 27 elephants but their habitat is not open to the public so opening this educational space is the next best thing.

She hopes visitors will attend their World Elephant Day celebration to enjoy the new space and make home-made treats for the animals.

If you would like to check out the new outdoor classroom and help the care staff make treats for the elephants, activities will kick-off at 10:30 and run until 3 p.m. Click here for more information.