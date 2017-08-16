SPARTA, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children out of Sparta.

The alert was issued for 4-year-old William Young and 15-year-old Salome Young.

William is about 3-feet tall and weighs about 55 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Salome is about 5-feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Salome was last seen around 9 p.m. at a house on Brown Street in Sparta.

Officials said they may be with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young in a 2005 maroon Chevy Malibu with Tennessee plate number 9402DD0.

Young is 5'4", weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has made threats in the past to harm herself and the children.

Anyone with information was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-836-3734.