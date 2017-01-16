Events Underway For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several events across the Middle Tennessee area have gotten underway to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 16th Annual MLK Day Fellowship Breakfast hosted by Ambassador Andrew Young started at 7 a.m. in the Davidson Ballroom at the Music City Center.

The Youth About Change Teen Summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Trevecca Community Church on Murfreesboro Road. Teens will be educated about the importance of community activism in preventing violence.

Another youth program is being held at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Tennessee State University will also hold a march and a convocation. Participants met at the corner of 28th and Jefferson Street at 10 a.m. to march to the university's Gentry Complex.

In Nashville, the annual MLK Day march begins at noon at Central Magnet School and ends at the Patterson Community Center. Click here for additional information.

After that, there is a full afternoon of free activities educating people about the Civil Rights Movement.

In Clarksville, a community celebration at Burt Elementary School began at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by a march at noon.

Middle Tennessee State University is also closed and will hold a candlelight vigil from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. It's free and open to the public.