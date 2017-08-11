Fallout From Brentwood Academy Lawsuit Allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The fallout has continued from a lawsuit against a prestigious private school claiming Brentwood Academy leaders failed to report the rape of one of its students in 2015.
A local artist said he's pulling out of a major fundraiser for Brentwood Academy,
Ron York said he has contributed to the Brentwood Academy Art Show for the past several years, but he says he will no longer help out, because of the lawsuit filed against the school.
A family filed a $30 million lawsuit against the school, saying Brentwood Academy leaders knew about repeated sexual assault and harassment allegations of their 12 year old student, but failed to report it.
Ron, who said he was sexually abused as a child himself, says he realizes Brentwood Academy hasn't responded to the allegations in court.
Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters sent out a statement saying:
"At no point before or during the investigation in 2015 did I (or anyone on our staff to my knowledge) hear any allegation of rape. When we heard of inappropriate activity, we responded immediately and thoroughly, cooperated fully with the authorities, and took appropriate disciplinary action based on what we knew."