Family IDs 14th Victim Of Sevier Co Wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - Family members have identified the 14th victim of the wildfires that raged through Sevier County back in November.

CBS affiliate WVLT reports the granddaughter of Pamela Johnson confirmed that she was among the 14 killed in the fires.

MORE: 14 Confirmed Dead In Sevier County Wildfires

The family received official word Friday morning.

Johnson had been missing since the wildfires tore through Gatlinburg on November 28.

