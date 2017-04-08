Family Of Homiced Suspect Charged For Hindering Investigation

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. - The mother and grandparents of a Warren County homicide suspect have been arrested and indicted on for allegedly hindering the homicide investigation.

According to the McMinnville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Debra Daniels, Charles Daniels and Dorothy Daniels attempted to hinder the criminal investigation into their son and grandon, Wesley Leverett.

Leverett was charged with the killing of Barry Cole, who was found dead inside his home on Feb. 6. He was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with one county of criminal homicide.

The Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging his mom, grandmother and grandfather with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with evidence.

On Friday, officers from the McMinnville Police Department arrested them and booked them into the Warren County Jail

Charles and Dorothy were each being held on $15,000 bond and Debra, who authorities also charged with Resisting Arrest following Friday's exchange with McMinnville officers, was being held on $35,000 bond.