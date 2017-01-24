Family of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Wants Closure

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - The father of a missing Fort Campbell soldier has asked for help solving the mysterious case, while two soldiers were charged with her murder.

Just feet from the entrance to Fort Campbell, Jesse Willis, called a press conference Monday evening in an effort to bring attention to the case.

“She is still missing,” said Willis. “This is the worst nightmare you could possibly think of.”

Shadow McClaine, 25, disappeared on Sept. 2. Her 2013, 2 door, silver Hyundai Elantra was found several days later in a Nashville parking lot. Her body has never been found.

In November, two Fort Campbell were charged with conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping in the case. Jamal Williams-McCray and Charles Robinson were both assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, where McClaine served as a private, first class.

Her family confirmed Williams-McCray is her ex-husband.

Family members have handed out fliers with her picture, and searched around Clarksville with the help of the National Veteran Search and Recovery Program.

“We’re wanting to do everything in our power to help the family find Shadow,” said Shawn Calvo with the National Veteran Search and Recovery Program.

Even after waiting 144 days for answers, Willis said he isn’t giving up hope.

“Somebody knows something,” said Willis. “Please come forward and say something.”

Both Williams-McCray and Robinson are currently in pre-trial confinement, pending a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the U.S. Army CID at 270-798-9406, Fort Campbell Military Police at 270-798-0416 or email CID Headquarters at Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil.

