I-24 Reopens After Fatal Crash Near Beechgrove

BEECHGROVE, Tenn. - A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the first of three crashes was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 101 near Beechgrove.

THP now confirming THREE crashes on I-24 WB in Beechgrove, one of them fatal. WB lanes closed down #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/fxAK3o76Rc — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 26, 2017

A secondary wreck happened about an hour later at mile marker 104. Injuries were reported in both.

A third crash involving a car and a tractor trailer was reported around 5 a.m. Troopers confirmed at least one person was killed in that incident.

Traffic stopped I-24 WB Coffee Co after fatal crash (1 of 3 crashes there this morning) #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/0lQrlEBbqE — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 26, 2017

Westbound lanes were blocked for hours as a result of the wreck.

No additional details were known.