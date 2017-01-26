I-24 Reopens After Fatal Crash Near Beechgrove

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 44°
LO: 35°
HI: 43°
LO: 31°
HI: 45°
LO: 29°
BEECHGROVE, Tenn. - A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the first of three crashes was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 101 near Beechgrove.
THP now confirming THREE crashes on I-24 WB in Beechgrove, one of them fatal. WB lanes closed down #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/fxAK3o76Rc— Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 26, 2017
A secondary wreck happened about an hour later at mile marker 104. Injuries were reported in both.
A third crash involving a car and a tractor trailer was reported around 5 a.m. Troopers confirmed at least one person was killed in that incident.
Traffic stopped I-24 WB Coffee Co after fatal crash (1 of 3 crashes there this morning) #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/0lQrlEBbqE— Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 26, 2017
Westbound lanes were blocked for hours as a result of the wreck.
No additional details were known.
Mayor Megan Barry has voiced her support for Major League Soccer in Nashville and said the Fairgrounds is the best place for a new stadium.
A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County.
A set of skeletal remains that were found earlier this week have been positively identified as missing Ft. Campbell soldier 25-year-old…
A Nashville mother was arrested after her young child was allegedly left wandering in the cold.
A suspect accused of exposing himself to a Sonic carhop has been arrested in Wilson County.
Police in Spring Hill have asked the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Thursday canceled a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that had been set for Tuesday…
An ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student is set for a March hearing.