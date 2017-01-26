I-24 Reopens After Fatal Crash Near Beechgrove

6:25 AM, Jan 26, 2017
BEECHGROVE, Tenn. - A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County. 

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the first of three crashes was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 101 near Beechgrove.

A secondary wreck happened about an hour later at mile marker 104. Injuries were reported in both.

A third crash involving a car and a tractor trailer was reported around 5 a.m. Troopers confirmed at least one person was killed in that incident. 

Westbound lanes were blocked for hours as a result of the wreck. 

No additional details were known.  

