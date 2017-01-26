Female Vanderbilt Student Reports Sexual Assault

1:58 PM, Jan 26, 2017
2:03 PM, Jan 26, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female student at Vanderbilt University has reported an on-campus sexual assault.

According to a university security release, the student was reportedly sexually assaulted by a male student in a campus residence hall on the evening of January 22. 

No additional information was provided.

Vanderbilt sent out a security notice reminding students of the following:

  • Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.
  • Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.
  • The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.
  • A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.
  • Sexual assault is a crime.

Students in need of emergency assistance should call (615) 421-1911, or for non-emergency assistance call (615) 322-2745.

The Project Safe Center also offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (615) 322-SAFE (7233). The Psychological and Counseling Center offers support and resources, as well, at (615) 322-2571. 

