Female Vanderbilt Student Reports Sexual Assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female student at Vanderbilt University has reported an on-campus sexual assault.

According to a university security release, the student was reportedly sexually assaulted by a male student in a campus residence hall on the evening of January 22.

No additional information was provided.

Vanderbilt sent out a security notice reminding students of the following:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

Students in need of emergency assistance should call (615) 421-1911, or for non-emergency assistance call (615) 322-2745.

The Project Safe Center also offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (615) 322-SAFE (7233). The Psychological and Counseling Center offers support and resources, as well, at (615) 322-2571.