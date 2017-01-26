Female Vanderbilt Student Reports Sexual Assault

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female student at Vanderbilt University has reported an on-campus sexual assault.
According to a university security release, the student was reportedly sexually assaulted by a male student in a campus residence hall on the evening of January 22.
No additional information was provided.
Vanderbilt sent out a security notice reminding students of the following:
Students in need of emergency assistance should call (615) 421-1911, or for non-emergency assistance call (615) 322-2745.
The Project Safe Center also offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (615) 322-SAFE (7233). The Psychological and Counseling Center offers support and resources, as well, at (615) 322-2571.
