Fight Leads To Nashville Shooting

10:28 PM, Jan 3, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers responded to a fight that ended in a shooting.

It happened along Charles E. Davis Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Reports state the fight broke out nearby University Court. A woman was shot in the hand.

Police said her injuries were non life-threatening.

It was unclear if a suspect was in custody.

