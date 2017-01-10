Fire Destroys Home In Robertson County

Mostly cloudy
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A Robertson County home was destroyed in a fire, and officials said the wind played a huge factor in it spreading.
The fire broke out at a home on the 7600 block of Highway 76 Tuesday around 1 p.m.
When crews arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed in flames and was beginning to set several trees on fire.
A young mother was home with her 8 month old son when the fire broke out.
According to fire officials, the mother started to smell smoke, and when she went outside, that's when she saw the flames on the porch.
She allegedly threw a pot of water on the flames, but when the fire did not extinguish she went back into the home to grab her baby and run.
Firefighters said the wind played a huge factor in destroying the family's home. They said they were not ruling anything out, and were not sure whether or not the fire was suspicious.
