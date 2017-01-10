Lawmakers Convene 110th Tenn. General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State lawmakers have convened the 110th Tennessee General Assembly.

The legislative session is expected to be dominated by debate over Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's efforts to boost transportation funding, likely through the first gas tax hike since 1989.

That discussion comes against the backdrop of several lawmakers mulling bids to succeed the term-limited governor next year.

The first order of business after swearing in the membership was to elect the leadership of both chambers.

State Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge was the Republican elected to succeed Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey, who did not seek re-election. He becomes Tennessee's 87th Speaker of the Senate.

#BREAKING - Senator Randy McNally elected the next Lt. Governor of Tennessee and Speaker of the Senate @NC5 pic.twitter.com/sE3CeNqABe — Chris Conte (@NC5_ChrisConte) January 10, 2017

"I am truly humbled at the trust you have placed in me," Lt. Governor McNally said. "Over the last ten years, our Tennessee Senate has developed a strong reputation as an efficient and fiscally responsible legislative body. It is a well-earned reputation that I plan to build on."

In the House, Republicans nominated Speaker Beth Harwell to a fourth term as speaker, to which she was unanimously re-elected.