Flight Makes Emergency Landing Near Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - An American Airlines flight to Indianapolis made a late-night, emergency landing in East Tennessee following a bomb scare.

Officials said the pilots asked for permission to land at McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa around 10 p.m. Tuesday and requested emergency crews be on standby.

The aircraft was headed from Charlotte to Indianapolis when it received the threat.

The plane landed safely and everyone was evacuated.

Crews found no bomb or technical problems.

