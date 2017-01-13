Flu Hits Middle Tennessee In A Big Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than 100 people have been hospitalized with influenza in just the past twelve days in the mid-state.

Included in that number, were people from Davidson County and surrounding areas.

Experts said the flu has hit Nashville with a vengeance, and while the coastal states are hardest hit, Tennessee is right behind, when it comes to the amount of people sickened by the virus.



Considering 25 percent of the population will get the flu each year, it's not too late for anyone to get their flu shot.