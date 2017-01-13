Flu Hits Middle Tennessee In A Big Way

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than 100 people have been hospitalized with influenza in just the past twelve days in the mid-state.
Included in that number, were people from Davidson County and surrounding areas.
Experts said the flu has hit Nashville with a vengeance, and while the coastal states are hardest hit, Tennessee is right behind, when it comes to the amount of people sickened by the virus.
Considering 25 percent of the population will get the flu each year, it's not too late for anyone to get their flu shot.
A suspect wanted in the alleged abduction of an elderly woman in Cookeville has been taken into custody.
After compiling crime data for 2016, police with the Metro Nashville Police East Precinct have found that there was a 7.5% drop in crime from…
A dancer at a downtown gentleman's club has filed a lawsuit against the business for wage theft.
A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.
A former paralegal of Andy Allman's came forward to share what she knows about the former attorney, now surrounded in controversy.
Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
With time to re-group, there's time to improve. And TDOT snow plow drivers want to respond faster during the next storm.
Tennessee Brew Works celebrated the release of their first high-gravity beer "1927."