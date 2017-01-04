NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three days after 100,000 people rang in the new year at Bicentennial Mall, the clean-up was almost done, and park rangers and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp turned their attention to restoring the grounds that were damaged during the event.

The aftermath of Nashville's new NYE celebration - bicentennial mall is a mud pit. Grass will need a lot of repairs pic.twitter.com/FsKVwTsPhY — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) January 2, 2017

Park Manager Jerry Wooten said re-seeding and re-sodding will be part of the process, but horticulture and landscaping staff have not finalized a plan for the park yet. That means, as of Tuesday, there was no cost estimate on the project.

Wooten said the Visitors Corp has pledged to bring Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park back to its former glory.

The next major event was set for mid-February when 15,000 people are expected to attend the Hot Chocolate Run at the historic park.

With good luck and decent weather, rangers believed the park would be ready to go by then.