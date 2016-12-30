Football Fans Take Over Downtown Before The Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Football Fans took over downtown Nashville one day before the Tennessee Vols and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off in the Music City Bowl.

This is the third time since the late 90's, Tennessee and Nebraska are set to go head to head in the Franklin American Mortgage Musicy City Bowl.

For many Nebraska fans, it was their first time to Music City.

"Fabulous, awesome. We went to the museums, the state capitol, we've gone down to Johnny Cash Museum. You say it, we've done it so far," Tarie Surles, a Nebraska fan, said.

While she and her sister were taking in the sites, chefs were throwing down for a live fire grill up on Broadway Thursday.

The cooking was followed up with the Battle of the Bands on Broadway Thursday night.

Good food and even better music, that's how Nashville welcomed Tennessee and Nebraska fans.

"I tell people, I travel nationally to many many cities but Nashville is my favorite," Kathleen Simley said.

"Southern hospitality, we have to spread it around, absolutely," Stan Johnson, a Tennessee fan, said.

There will be no shortage of orange in a city just outside of Big Orange Country and Neyland Stadium.

"I get goose bumps walking in there so it's an awesome awesome experience. Hopefully we can bring some hometown to Nashville too," said Pete Malmquist.

However, some Nebraska fans didn't seem to mind.

"I hear they're hospitable fans too. We're known as the best fans in the country so we're trusting they are too and it'll be a good time," Simley said.

The last two times these teams have met, the Cornhuskers came out on top. They may be considered the underdogs this time, but fans on both sides believe it'll be a great game.

"They say Nebraska is the underdog but no matter what we're still winners. Nebraska's the winner. Tennessee is a winner too but Nebraska is going to do it," Surles said.

“I think the Tennessee Vols are going to prevail but I think it’s going to be good ball game. I think both of them will kind of play hard but being the Vol fan that I am, I think the Vols will win,” said Johnson.

