Former Fire Depart. Treasurer Arrested On Theft Charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A former fire department treasurer has been arrested on theft charges, and accused of stealing from his department in Cheatham County.

Micheal Pace was indicted on Jan. 3, then charged with one count of Theft over $1,000. He was arrested Friday, Jan. 13.

According to agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Pace stole from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department.

TBI Special Agents began investigating Jon Micheal Pace in May of 2015 following a theft complaint.

At that time, Pace served as Treasurer for the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department

During the investigation, agents learned that between January 2013 and June 2015, Pace fraudulently used the Department’s bank debit card to take about $6,584.

The theft was initially discovered as the Pleasant View Fire Department prepared to take over the duties of the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department.

Pace was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $20,000 bond.