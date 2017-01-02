Former Mayor Dean Touts Nashville Boom, Mulls Race For Gov

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 33°
LO: 25°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean knows Tennessee has turned solidly Republican in recent years but thinks its voters might be receptive to a more progressive message when they choose their next governor in 2018.
Dean has been traveling the state and taking its measure in recent months. He's also written a new book touting the booming city's successes, including many that took place or accelerated while he was mayor between 2007 and 2015.
Dean says he will decide whether to join the governor's race in the first quarter of 2017. He says the early start of a bid to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam would be necessary to overcome the fundraising and organizational challenges Democratic candidates face in Tennessee.
The mother of a 29-year-old man who was hit and killed while walking to a corner store in Cookeville last year is outraged over the district…
The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.
An 80-year-old Madison home with ties to the King of Rock could soon be torn down and replaced with a car wash.
Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.