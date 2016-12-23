Franklin Offer Reward In Carjacking

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Franklin Police officials have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an overnight carjacking.

It happened Wednesday night on Westminster Drive. The car is a black 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police said four men in a sporty red car pulled up beside the victim.

After asking for directions, one of the men placed a gun in the victims face. The four men left in both cars.