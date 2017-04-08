Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Those In Need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some Nashville community members came together today to celebrate Tennessee with a free food giveaway at the Catholic Charities' Fresh Food Giveaway.

The giveaway happens every first and third Friday of each month. Vegetables, fruits, and baked goods were all passed out to those in need.

Severe people volunteer there time for each giveaway, but NewsChannel 5 helped out Friday.

"I look forward to this ever since I've signed up. I love doing this it gives me a chance to know just how good gods been doing for me and how he's still working it out for everyone else too," said Pam Ragland.



Pam also said the program helps her just as much as it does those who are receiving the food.

