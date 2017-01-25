Gallatin Plant To Shut Down

GALLATIN, Tenn. - The LSC/RR Donnelly plant in Gallatin announced it will shut down its operations for good.

The plant has been part of the community for 42 years.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown released the following statement:

“This is a very sad day for many, as a lot of people are losing jobs that they’ve had a long time with a company that they love. At the same time, we are grateful for the long relationship that LSC/RR Donnelly has had with Gallatin, as they have certainly made a tremendous impact on our city and our residents.”

Mayor Brown said there were currently 300 jobs available within the city, assuring citizens that there will be opportunities for the many plant workers who will lose their jobs.