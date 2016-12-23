Gallatin Police Search For Missing Man

GALLATIN, Tenn. - Gallatin Police officials have asked for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Police said Jeffery Lamb would be driving a 2005 gray Ford Ranger with TN tag 6C5-4A9.

Lamb was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on where he may be was asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.