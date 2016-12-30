'Get Alarmed Tennessee' Gives Out Free Fire Alarms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The State Fire Marshal's office and Red Cross volunteers installed free alarms Nashville as a part of a new initiative called "Get Alarmed Tennessee."

The mission aims to save lives with fire alarms.

State Fire Marshal's and Red Cross volunteers installed free alarms in three Nashville neighborhoods Thursday morning.

The event also raised awareness about winter fire hazards.

"As the climate turns cold, we get a lot of fires and with a lot of fires we have fire deaths. So we want to prevent that. In today's time, the furnishings within our homes burn faster and hotter than they ever have before because of the materials they're made of and without early warning there's no way to get out," said Gary West.

So far this month fires have caused 18-deaths in Tennessee.