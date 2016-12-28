Gladeville Man Charged With Soliciting Minor

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. - - A Wilson County man has been charged with solicitation of a minor after a tip from the Department of Homeland Security.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office started looking into the Gladeville resident identified as Matthew Patterson after being presented with evidence from Homeland Security agents.

The 31-year-old was charged based on evidence obtained by deputies. They did not say what they found.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said parents need to closely monitor digital devices their children use to keep them from falling victim to online predators.

“Parents are reminded that there are predators constantly looking for an opportunity to take advenage of the innocence of a child.”

Patterson was a former employee with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency until November, when he resigned.