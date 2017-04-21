9-year-old's reaction to Cubs Tickets Goes Viral

Hard work pays off. Just ask 9-year-old Kolt Kyler if you need proof. The Pierceton, Illinois, boy has become a viral sensation after a video took the internet by storm. Kolt is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and his dad surprised him with two tickets to Wrigley Field for an upcoming game. To say the kid is excited is an understatement. Watch what happens in this Twitter video his mom recorded and his sister Hannah Himes posted.
Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ������������������������������������ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF
According to Hines, Dad got his son the tickets for working every day for more than a year on the farm. In addition to his daily chores, Kolt does well in school. He also plays hard on the baseball field. So the family decided to make the Cubs fan’s dream come true.
No one knew the fun was just beginning.
Cubs Team Jumps On The Twitter Train
After Hines posted the video, TV stations and others spread it across social media. Eventually, someone in the Chicago Cubs organization saw it. That’s when the situation became a grand slam for Kolt.