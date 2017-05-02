Teddy bears with limb loss embrace differences

But teddy bears can also be comforting during traumatic times. Sometimes they’re even given to children by police when those children are going through a tough situation. And the newest bears from Vermont Teddy Bear provide comfort to those struggling with physical differences. Behold their new line of “limb loss” and “limb difference” bears:
“Occasionally, we would have a request for a bear with limb loss, but this is our first time officially introducing a bear with limb loss,” Cassandra Clayton, a product designer for Vermont Teddy Bear, told necn.
These first-of-its-kind bears are customizable to match the limb loss of each person who gets one. There are eight limb difference selections, ranging from full to partial limb loss. Customers can even pick out the outfit, with options including pajamas, baseball and soccer uniforms, dresses, nurse outfits and military uniforms.
The bears launched in April, which is National Limb Loss Awareness Month. As part of the “Bears that Care” program, these teddy bears are not only calling attention to a worthy cause, but they’re also helping to raise money. Prices begin at $60. Twenty percent of sales will be donated to the Amputee Coalition.