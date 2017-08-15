Good Samaritan Nearly Carjacked By Crash Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Good Samaritan who stopped to help a crash victim on Interstate 24 in Nashville was nearly carjacked when the man pulled a knife.

Officials with Metro Nashville police said a man crashed his truck on I-24 near Harding Place overnight and had pulled off to the shoulder when the Good Samaritan came along to help.

The driver of the truck then pulled a weapon – either a gun or a knife – and held it to the woman's throat while trying to carjack her.

The woman hit the panic button on her car keys, which startled the suspect. From there, he ran away along the interstate.

Police had K9 units searching along Antioch Pike and the search continues for him Tuesday morning.

A suspect identified as 27-year-old Alfredo Martinez was charged with attempted robbery, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident. The truck was towed away for police processing.