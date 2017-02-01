GOP Lawmakers Seek Law To Ban Marijuana Decriminalization

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 55°
LO: 42°
HI: 45°
LO: 34°
HI: 42°
LO: 31°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker has filed a bill to repeal any city ordinances that would to reduce the penalty for people who possess small amounts of marijuana.
House Criminal Justice Chairman William Lamberth of Gallatin filed the bill that would override ordinances passed last year in Nashville and Memphis.
The bill follows an opinion issued by state Attorney General Herbert Slatery last year that the marijuana decriminalization ordinances like conflict with state law, specifically the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989.
The cities ordinances sought to give police officers who come across people in possession of a half-ounce or less of marijuana the option of issuing a civil citation for a $50 fine or community service, rather than arresting the individual.
Two people were critically hurt in a domestic-related shooting in Antioch.
A $25,000 reward remains active for information leading to an arrest in a cold case in Franklin.
A Republican lawmaker has filed a bill to repeal any city ordinances that would to reduce the penalty for people who possess small amounts of…
An American Airlines flight to Indianapolis made a late-night, emergency landing in East Tennessee following a bomb scare.
Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a Dollar Tree burglary in Nashville.
A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle on Harding Place in Nashville.
A teen was critically injured in a crash on Nolensville Road near the Nashville Zoo.
President Donald Trump will nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump announced Tuesday night at the White House.