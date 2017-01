NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of citizens from Nashville protested outside of the state's top lawmakers offices, voicing their concern over Congress's indication that they will repeal the Affordable Care Act.

More than two dozen people stood outside the West End office complex with signs reading "Affordable Health Care for All."

On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget office reported that 18 million people would lose or drop in the first year if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement.