NASHVILLE, Tenn. - With 11 homicides and counting in Nashville this December, an influential community group said they've had enough.

Partners in the Struggle held a press conference Tuesday at the McNairy Hill United Primitive Baptist Church to talk about the problem of gun violence in Nashville, particularly in this month of December.

The group said it wants to hear more solutions from elected leaders on how to bring those numbers down.

“We have perpetrators out here terrorizing our streets, we have people committing homicides that are still unsolved, so we need some answers, we need answers as the citizens and taxpayers of Nashville,” said Earl Jordan with Partners in the Struggle.

Among the 11 people killed were two teenagers.