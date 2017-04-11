Gun Found On Hawkins Middle School's Property

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect has been taken into custody after a gun was found on the campus of Hawkins Middle School in Sumner County.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning at the school located on Walton Ferry Road in Hendersonville.

Sumner County School officials said the gun was found on the property but not inside the building.

Police arrived on the scene and have taken a suspect into custody. It’s unclear if that person is a student.

Officials said the school is currently on alert status as a precautionary measure. All students were said to be safe.

