Gunman Sought In Little Caesars Robbery

Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 36°
HI: 42°
LO: 32°
Police have asked the public’s help in catching a suspect who robbed a pizza place in the Melrose area of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in catching a suspect who robbed a pizza place in the Melrose area of Nashville.
The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at a Little Caesar’s back on January 19.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the man walked into the restaurant and pointed a gun at the person behind the counter.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a gray mask.
According to police, the man also has tattoos on the back of his left hand. The person working at the store also said he had dreadlocks under his hood.
Even after the employee complied, the robber fired a shot into the floor. However, police said they think the gunman looked startled when he fired that weapon.
Anyone recognizing the gunman from the video surveillance clips was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for "a major investigation" into voter fraud.
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northern Davidson County.
Police have asked the public's help in catching a suspect who robbed a pizza place in the Melrose area of Nashville.
A semi has overturned in an industrial area just west of downtown Nashville.
A suspect wanted in a string of hotel robberies in the Nashville area has been taken into custody.
Plans for the wall, a key campaign promise, will come on just the sixth day of Trump’s presidency.
People who sell the street newspaper The Contributor in Murfreesboro have gotten citations rather than making money after city councilors…
Metro Nashville School Board members voted to move the location of Hillwood High School to Bellevue.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.