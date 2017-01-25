Gunman Sought In Little Caesars Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in catching a suspect who robbed a pizza place in the Melrose area of Nashville.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at a Little Caesar’s back on January 19.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the man walked into the restaurant and pointed a gun at the person behind the counter.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a gray mask.

According to police, the man also has tattoos on the back of his left hand. The person working at the store also said he had dreadlocks under his hood.

Even after the employee complied, the robber fired a shot into the floor. However, police said they think the gunman looked startled when he fired that weapon.

Anyone recognizing the gunman from the video surveillance clips was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.