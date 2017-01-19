Gunman Sought In Nashville Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Lewis Street.

Specific details of the shooting were not known.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was random or if the gunman knew the victim.

Police said they’re looking into whether it may have been related to a previous crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.