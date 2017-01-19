Gunman Sought In Nashville Shooting

Partly cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 49°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Lewis Street.
Specific details of the shooting were not known.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was random or if the gunman knew the victim.
Police said they’re looking into whether it may have been related to a previous crime.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot twice as he was pulling up to a home in Antioch. His family was also in the car at the time.
The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
A small hotel was buried by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy on Wednesday night, killing an unspecified number of people.
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.
Officers with the White House Police Department arrested a man they said was threatening them with a knife.
Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that killed one person.
Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office have asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.
A video of bugs in Dupont Tyler Middle School Prep taken by a student has raised concern among parents.
Officials in Warren County, Kentucky have asked for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.