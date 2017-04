NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 24.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday along the downtown loop near the Shelby Avenue exit.

Officers with Metro Nashville Police responded to a single-car crash and found the vehicle abandoned with two bullet holes.

Police closed I-24 to collect pictures and analyze evidence after blood was found in the car.

A witness later told detectives that a second vehicle stopped and picked up the driver after the crash.

Police said that driver showed up at TriStar Summit Medical Center with a minor graze wound from a bullet. He was expected to be okay.

However, officers were working to determine how a night out on the town ended in gunfire.

A suspect description has not yet been released in the case.