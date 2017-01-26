Haslam Announces Tenn. Broadband Accessibility Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Haslam has announced a proposal that would increase access to broadband in rural areas of Tennessee.

Haslam made the announcement Thursday morning at Cane Ridge High School as part of his second major priority item for the 2017 session.

Named the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, the legislation would increase broadband access for residents in rural areas.

According to a release, Tennessee ranks 29th in the U.S. for broadband access, with 34 percent of rural residents lacking access at what's considered minimum standards.

The legislation would provide $45 million over three years in grants and tax credits for service providers to make broadband available in those areas.

“While there is no one solution that can guarantee broadband accessibility to every single Tennessean, this legislation provides a reasonable, responsible path to improve access in a meaningful way through investment, deregulation and education," he said.

Last week, the governor unveiled his top legislative priority: a plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee.

Haslam is expected to announce more proposals at Monday’s State of the State Address.