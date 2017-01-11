Haslam: VW Adding Jobs In TN Despite $4.3B Settlement

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam announced that Volkswagen officials have assured him that the German automaker's expansion plans in Tennessee remain on track despite an agreement to pay $4.3 billion in federal criminal and civil fines.
Haslam said in a statement Wednesday that the settlement "won't restrict in any way their capital expansion plans in Chattanooga."
The governor said that Volkswagen has in fact committed to adding even more jobs at their only U.S. plant, but did not elaborate on the number of new positions.
Volkswagen's Tennessee factory opened in 2011, but sales of the midsized Passat had already begun to slide before revelations about Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating scandal emerged in 2015.
The plant has begun making the new Atlas SUV that Volkswagen is counting on to help recover market share.
A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Smith County.
Two people were injured in a shooting in Davidson County.
A NewsChannel 5 investigation finds unlicensed educators put in positions of power inside Metro Schools.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Nolensville father.
Lawmakers in Tennessee have been calling for a constitutional convention using one of the only tactics they have in hopes of strong arming…
The Nashville Landmark Pancake Pantry has been sold and will be changing ownership after being in the same family since the restaurant opened…
President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference is taking on new significance Wednesday.
A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.