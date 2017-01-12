Health Officials Say Ky. Flu Activity Widespread

Current
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky health officials have raised the flu activity level in the state from regional to widespread.
A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services on Thursday says widespread is the highest level of flu activity and means there has been increased activity or outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Hiram C. Polk urged anyone who hasn't been immunized -- especially those who have a high risk for complications -- to get vaccinated. Those at risk include young children, older adults, pregnant women, caregivers and those with chronic health problems.
The flu virus can be very contagious and causes symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and body aches.
