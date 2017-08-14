Hendersonville Attorney Indicted On Theft Charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Former Sumner County attorney, Andy Allman, was indicted by a Grand Jury on 28 counts ranging from theft to practicing law without a valid law license.

Allman was arrested by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents on Aug. 14, 2017, and his bond was set at $200,000.00. His first court appearance was set for August 25, 2017.

On Dec. 6, 2016, Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley requested the TBI to investigate complaints against Allman that he had taken clients’ legal fees and had performed no legal services for them and had converted money awarded to some clients in the legal system to his own use and benefit.

The theft charges range in value from theft of clients’ money in excess of $60,000.00 to theft of $2,000.00. If convicted, Allman could face 8-12 years behind bars.

Allman practiced law in Hendersonville, Tennessee, from 1996 until his license was suspended by the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility on September 9, 2016.