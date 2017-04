HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Hendersonville have asked the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender.

Detectives said Jason Felts moved from his reported address and his current location is unknown.

He has been convicted of aggravated statutory rape.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Hendersonville Police Department or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

No additional information was provided.