Students Charged In High School Brawl Caught On Camera

LEBANON, Tenn. - Four students at Wilson Central High School were charged with assault after a fist fight broke out in the school's gym.

The school principal, Travis Mayfield, said the fight was fueled by social media and was planned in advance.

"Several students knew what was going to happen and it wasn't reported," said Principal Mayfield. "We can't stop something from happening if we don't know about it."

The fight was also recorded by several students who pulled out cell phones.

"The question we ask kids is - are you helping, or are you making the situation worse," said school resource officer Scott Moore. "They could put their cell phones down and tell someone a fight is going on so that way we can get a quick response to the situation."

In the video, two students are seen tackling another and punching him in the face. As two teachers intervene, a third student walks up and punches the victim in the face.

According to Mayfield, what the video does not show is the victim throwing the first punch, which is why that student will also face charges.

Officers charged 18-year-olds Demeleek Bonds and Austin Caron, along with two underage students, with assault. All four are suspended, along with another student who recorded the incident.

Mayfield said he hoped students and parents will report future incidents when they first appear online.

"We can't see everything on social media," Mayfield said. "All I can say to parents is try to know what's going on with your students and encourage your children, that if they know of something, they need to report it."

Reports can be made to school administrators, teachers, and school resource officers.