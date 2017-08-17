Hip Donelson Founder Dies

DONELSON, Tenn. - The founder and president of Hip Donelson died Tuesday at the age of 55.

Frank Trew dedicated years of his life to several community groups across Nashville. But he worked closely with his neighbors in Donelson to help the community there thrive.

"The passion he brought to community was unwavering and unmatched," said Donelson councilman Jeff Syracuse. "He set the bar and what we need to do now is follow that example."

Syracuse said Trew may be widely know for founding the Hip Donelson Facebook group, which now boasts nearly 30,000 members, but he also fought to connect neighbors offline.

Trew founded the Donelson Farmer's Market several years ago and spends Friday afternoons ensuring the event is a success each week.

"About 48 hours from now he'd be coming through that front door getting ready for the market, "said Heather Waldroup, who manages the Donelson Ace Hardware. "He'd have a big smile on his face, always positive. I just can't believe that he's gone."

Trew also volunteered with several organizations and served as a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters. He often spent time with a young man named William, who Trew was partnered with through BBBS.

On Wednesday, posts in Hip Donelson indicated donations will be collected at this Friday's Farmer's Market to benefit BBBS in Trew's honor.

"This is the best way we know how to celebrate Frank's legacy," the post read. "As he said so often, onward and upward."

Councilman Syracuse said he hopes Trew's life will inspire others to pick up where he left off.

"Follow his lead," Syracuse said. "Volunteer in your neighborhoods, your schools, your non profits, your civic organizations. That's the legacy he left and the example he led. So we all need to do that."