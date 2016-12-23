Hopkinsville Family Displaced After Fire Damaged Home

5:53 PM, Dec 23, 2016
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. - A home was damaged in a fire in Hopkinsville just two days before Christmas.

According to Hopkinsville fire officials, the fire broke out in a home on 100 block of North Kentucky Avenue.

It happened at 2:40 p.m. Friday. Officials said the fire started in the first floor and traveled up the wall into the attic.

Officials believed it was an electrical fire that caused a large amount of damage to the attic and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

Three people were living in the home, and have been helped by the Red Cross.

