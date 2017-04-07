Horse Born Following Tornado Touchdown In Bedford County

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Amid the destruction of two tornados in the Mid-state Wednesday, a Tennessee Walking Horse breeder in Bedford County found a silver lining just hours after the storm passed.

A pregnant horse gave birth to a new foal that they're calling - what else - "Storm Chaser."



David Williams, who works at Rising Star Ranch thinks the change in air pressure caused the pregnant mare to give birth.



The tornado in Bedford County Touched down about 200 yards from the horse's barn.



Williams says he has several other mares ready to give birth, so it could be that storm will push a few more new horses along.