House Fire Started During Domestic Situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A home was destroyed in a fire the was sparked after a heated domestic situation in the Carrington community.

It happened Wednesday morning at a home on the 4000 block of Kings Lane.

The incident started when 28-year-old John Bond threatened his mother, and later displayed a handgun to his father.

Police were called to the scene, and after finding out that Bond had a gun through a phone call with John's father Joseph, they called in negotiators, who Bond never responded to.

After police arrived, John got on top of the roof, returned to the inside of the home, then made his way to the backyard. He was believed to have set fire to the home at some point before he left the home for the backyard.

Police didn't call firefighters out to initially combat the fire because they thought Bond had a gun.

Once SWAT took him into custody with non-lethal force by shooting him with non-lethal bullets, firefighters were able to begin fighting the fire, but they were unable to save the home.

According to officials, Bond did not have a gun on him at the time of the arrest, and they found that he has a criminal history.

Bond's father said that he feels blessed that his son is still alive after a tense situation that could have ended in John losing his life.