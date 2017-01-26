Indecent Exposure Suspect Arrested In Mt. Juliet

Current
MT JULIET, Tenn. - A suspect accused of exposing himself to a Sonic carhop has been arrested in Wilson County.
Officials with Mt. Juliet Police said the incident happened back on December 21.
According to investigators, 51-year-old Jack Roberts exposed himself to a carhop when she delivered his order. He was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There was surveillance video of the alleged incident so police knew what the suspect looked like and what kind of car he drove.
Police said they couldn't find Roberts at any of his listed addresses.
However, a man matching his description recently left a note and phone number on a female's vehicle in the Providence Marketplace parking lot.
Detectives called that phone number, posing as the female, and Roberts arrived at the Providence Marketplace parking lot Wednesday night.
During the arrest, police said they found a forged social security card. Roberts was also reportedly untruthful about his identity.
He was charged with indecent exposure, forgery, and criminal impersonation.
The investigation remained ongoing.
