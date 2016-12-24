Inmate Charged In Attack On Deputy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A local inmate faces was given more charges after attacking a deputy, and it was all caught on camera.

Video from inside the Rutherford County Jail shows 28-year-old Matthew Thomas punching the deputy multiple times.

He hit the deputy about a dozen times before it's broken up. Thomas was charged with assault.

According to an affidavit, Thomas was upset after some of his privileges had been revoked.