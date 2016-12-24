Inmate Charged In Attack On Deputy

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 53°
HI: 70°
LO: 55°
HI: 66°
LO: 54°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A local inmate faces was given more charges after attacking a deputy, and it was all caught on camera.
Video from inside the Rutherford County Jail shows 28-year-old Matthew Thomas punching the deputy multiple times.
He hit the deputy about a dozen times before it's broken up. Thomas was charged with assault.
According to an affidavit, Thomas was upset after some of his privileges had been revoked.
One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.
A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank…
Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim's car…
"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher suffered a severe heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles, a report claims.
Upon landing in Wisconsin for a game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings plane slid off the taxiway.
The Better Business Bureau has received more than 100 complaints against County Disposal, a private Rutherford County garbage collection company.
A Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer brought Christmas cheer to grocery shoppers by playing trombone rather than ringing a bell.
The number of travelers this holiday season is expected to be the highest level on record.
A Tennessee couple's home burned down while they were in Gatlinburg supporting wildfire victims.