MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - With a new sheriff in town, and he said he hopes to lift the dark cloud off of Rutherford County and the Sheriff's Department that some said has been hanging over them for a long time.

Mike Fitzhugh was voted in as Interim Sheriff last week, replacing the jailed Robert Arnold.

"It was just lousy, terrible management ... oppressive management," said Fitzhugh.

After 19 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department, Fitzhugh knew he no longer wanted to work there under sheriff Robert Arnold. He resigned back in 2013.

"We basically had a different philosophy of management. The style of management was fear," said Fitzhugh.

Sheriff Arnold was jailed and stripped of his powers while facing a corruption trial next month. The county commissioners chose Fitzhugh to replace him.

"Our life is going to change a bit," said Fitzhugh. His wife Janice agreed.

"It's going to be different. I told him I would support him and be there for him ... fun. We'll get the job done."

Fitzhugh is 71 years old and was enjoying retirement. He doesn't need the job, but hated seeing what Arnold did to the department he loved.

He said his first priority was to regain the jail's lost certification. Second, would be morale-- with this message for his staff.

"Ladies and gentleman, let's take a breath. Quit looking over your shoulder and do your job," said Fitzhugh.

So, what does he think about the man he's replacing?

"I don't hold ill will in terms of my relationship with him. I do hold ill will in terms of what he's done to the people," said Fitzhugh.

He said it's a new day and Fitzhugh promised the citizens of Rutherford County a sheriff's department they again can once again be proud of.

The interim sheriff had already sworn in and will start his first official day on the job at the jail Tuesday morning.

Fitzhugh will serve as interim sheriff for the next 18 months. Then he said he plans to run for a full four year term as sheriff in the next election.