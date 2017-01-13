Jewelry Stolen From Donelson Thrift Store

Cloudy
Several valuable items were stolen after a Donelson area thrift store was burglarized.
The break-in was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday at Southern Thrift Store on Old Lebanon Road.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the suspect smashed through the front door and broke a glass case before fleeing the scene.
Jewelry was scattered all across the parking lot.
A broach from the 1920s was also stolen and was valued at $600.
This was apparently the second or third time the business has been burglarized recently.
