Jewelry Stolen From Donelson Thrift Store

Several valuable items were stolen after a Donelson area thrift store was burglarized.

The break-in was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday at Southern Thrift Store on Old Lebanon Road.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the suspect smashed through the front door and broke a glass case before fleeing the scene.

Jewelry was scattered all across the parking lot.

A broach from the 1920s was also stolen and was valued at $600.

This was apparently the second or third time the business has been burglarized recently.