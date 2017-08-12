Jewish Organization Urges Boycott Of Bridgestone Arena Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands are expected to pack Bridgestone Arena Sunday as the singer from one of the top selling British rock bands in history, Pink Floyd, takes the stage.

However, a prominent religious organization has sounded the alarm, saying the performer is an anti-Semite.

The Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee has planned a gathering in protest of Pink Floyd vocalist Roger Waters' concert at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.



They said it's because of what they call anti-semitic rhetoric.



Of particular concern, the Federation said, is a pig balloon at one of his concerts showing what the federation said is stereotypical images of the Jewish faith.

But others said it's important to separate a performer's political believes from their musical ability.

The concert starts at Bridgestone arena at 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Jewish Federation of Nashville said they'll be there at 7 p.m.

