Jewish Organization Urges Boycott Of Bridgestone Arena Concert

Jason Lamb
10:18 PM, Aug 11, 2017
10:39 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Thousands are expected to pack Bridgestone Arena Sunday as the singer from one of the top selling British rock bands in history, Pink Floyd, takes the stage.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands are expected to pack Bridgestone Arena Sunday as the singer from one of the top selling British rock bands in history, Pink Floyd, takes the stage.

However, a prominent religious organization has sounded the alarm, saying the performer is an anti-Semite.

The Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee has planned a gathering in protest of Pink Floyd vocalist Roger Waters' concert at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

They said it's because of what they call anti-semitic rhetoric.

Of particular concern, the Federation said, is a pig balloon at one of his concerts showing what the federation said is stereotypical images of the Jewish faith.

 

But others said it's important to separate a performer's political believes from their musical ability.

The concert starts at Bridgestone arena at 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Jewish Federation of Nashville said they'll be there at 7 p.m.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top