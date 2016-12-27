Joyride Ends In Crash For Female Juveniles

Current
Three female juveniles have been charged with auto theft, fleeing the scene of a crash and running from police.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were first called to the area of 12th Avenue South and Horton Avenue after reports of shots fired in the area Monday afternoon.
While responding to the call, police came across a black GMC Envoy that had somehow driven up into a front yard at Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South.
The vehicle caused damage to a brick wall before hitting a power pole. The three suspects were seen jumping from the SUV and fleeing the scene.
Police were able to locate all three girls and take them into custody.
The SUV was reported stolen near 2nd Avenue and Lafayette. It sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.
The identities of the suspects were not released.
It was not clear if police discovered anything suspicious with the original call for shots fired.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.